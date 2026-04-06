​President Donald Trump is keeping all military options on the table, including the deployment of U.S. ground troops, as his administration pushes Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In a brief phone interview with The Hill on Sunday, Trump refused to rule out a ground invasion if Tehran fails to negotiate a settlement.

​"Ordinary people will make a deal. Smart people will make a deal," Trump stated. "If they were smart, they would make a deal."

​The comments follow a severe escalation in rhetoric. Earlier on Sunday, Trump issued an expletive-laden ultimatum on Truth Social, threatening to systematically obliterate Iranian power plants and bridges on Tuesday if an agreement is not reached and the maritime corridor remains blocked.

​"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" the president posted. "Open the [expletive] Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"

​He later followed up with a cryptic secondary post reading simply: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time." The White House has not yet clarified the specific meaning of the deadline.

​High Stakes and Domestic Pressure

​Deploying ground forces would represent a massive escalation for an administration that previously assured the public the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive would not result in a protracted conflict. The push for a rapid resolution comes as the administration battles soaring global oil prices stemming from the Strait's closure. Domestically, public appetite for the conflict is waning; a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that 66 percent of Americans support ending the war.

​Furthermore, the air campaign's risks were starkly highlighted this weekend. On Friday, an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down by Iranian fire, marking the first loss of a crewed U.S. aircraft inside hostile territory during the conflict. Following a tense, multi-day search and rescue operation, U.S. Central Command confirmed on Sunday that both crew members had been successfully recovered. An A-10 Thunderbolt II was also lost in the region, with its pilot successfully rescued.

​International Condemnation

​Trump's threats to target civilian infrastructure have drawn intense international scrutiny. Following a U.S. strike on the B1 bridge near Tehran last Thursday, more than 100 international law experts signed an open letter warning that attacks resulting in widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure could constitute war crimes.

​Despite the heavy posturing, Trump continues to send mixed signals regarding diplomatic progress. While telling Fox News he expects Iran to reach an agreement by Monday, he maintained his hardline stance in a separate interview with Axios: "There's a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I'll destroy everything there."

​Strategic Interaction Analysis

​Game Framework: Brinkmanship and Non-Cooperative Dynamics

The current standoff in the Strait of Hormuz is operating as a classic game of Chicken driven by brinkmanship. Neither the U.S. nor Iran inherently desires a total, catastrophic regional war (the mutually worst outcome), but both are signaling a willingness to risk it in order to force the other side to swerve.

​The Players & Incentive Structures:

​ The United States: The primary objective is forcing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global oil prices before domestic unpopularity (66% opposition) inflicts an insurmountable political penalty.

​Iran: The primary objective is regime survival and leveraging the blocked Strait to extract compensation or halt further U.S.-Israeli strikes.

​Dominant Strategies & Payoff Matrices:

Trump's highly public "Bridge and Power Plant Day" threat is a calculated attempt to forcibly alter Iran's payoff matrix. By artificially inflating the cost of keeping the Strait closed (the total annihilation of its energy and transit grid), the U.S. aims to make cooperation (opening the Strait) Iran's strict dominant strategy.

​Commitment Devices: Trump's refusal to rule out ground troops and his public establishment of a highly specific deadline (Tuesday, 8:00 PM EST) act as commitment devices. In game theory, public commitments reduce a player's ability to back down without suffering massive reputational damage, thereby making the threat highly credible to the adversary.

​Nash Equilibrium Analysis:

Currently, the game is in disequilibrium due to asymmetrical information regarding each side's actual pain threshold.