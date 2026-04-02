Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
4d

Incisive. Comprehensive. Thoughtful. Well researched and written.

Trump has now divorced the country from reality. How much longer can we endure this madman?

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Chris's avatar
Chris
4d

If you want a clear-eyed view of Trump’s international disasters read this. It won’t cheer you up, but you’ll get the unvarnished facts. I am proud to be your newest paid subscriber.

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