​Based on reporting by The Wall Street Journal

​The United Arab Emirates has launched a sweeping crackdown on Iranian residents, canceling visas and shuttering key institutions in response to daily drone and missile attacks carried out by Tehran.

​Several Iranian families in Dubai report that relatives who have lived in the UAE for decades have had their visas abruptly canceled—sometimes while traveling abroad—leaving them stranded and unable to return.

​This week, the UAE announced a broader ban prohibiting Iranian passport holders from entering or transiting through the country. Previously, authorities closed the Iranian Hospital—a medical institution nearly as old as the UAE itself—along with an Iranian social club and multiple Iranian schools, making it increasingly difficult for expat families to remain.

​These measures have deeply impacted a community of nearly half a million people, which has long served as the cornerstone of a mutually beneficial economic relationship between the two nations.

​Economic Impact and Historical Ties

​The UAE is widely considered Iran’s most vital link to the global economy. For years, it has functioned as a financial hub for Iranian businesses and individuals seeking refuge from Western sanctions, according to analysts monitoring Tehran and the U.S. Treasury Department. In return, Iranian capital has helped fuel the explosive growth of Dubai, the UAE’s commercial capital.

​Majid Ansari, whose father opened the historic Dubai restaurant Al Ustad Special Kebab in 1978 just seven years after the UAE's founding, said he understands the government's tightening restrictions.

​"They want security, and I understand that," Ansari noted, as waiters hurried past with plates of yogurt-marinated lamb and chicken. He emphasized that the historical ties between Iran and Dubai run deep and will not be easily shaken by the current conflict. "They respect us, and we respect them."

​Across the street at the Ali Bin Ali grocery store, a vendor appeared more anxious as he arranged boxes of Iranian dates and nuts. He shared that while he has family in Iran, he considers Dubai his home and is afraid to leave the country, fearing he might not be allowed back.

​Mounting Tensions and Military Posture

​Relations between the UAE and Iran have been strained for years, but tensions have escalated dramatically under the pressure of war. Iran began launching drones and missiles at the UAE almost immediately after facing attacks from the United States and Israel. Targeting prominent landmarks such as Dubai’s artificial Palm Jumeirah, the luxury Burj Al Arab hotel, and the international airport, Iran has fired approximately 2,500 drones and missiles at the country—a staggering figure that far exceeds the munitions it has launched at Israel.

​The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the UAE is preparing for the possibility of military engagement with Iran and may take forceful measures to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Such a move would make it the first Arab Gulf state to become an active combatant in the conflict. However, a UAE official maintained that the country's posture remains strictly defensive.

​The UAE is also considering stricter financial measures, including freezing Iranian assets within the country. A source familiar with the UAE’s evolving policy toward Iranian residents stated that all avenues of applying pressure on Tehran are currently under review. The official added that authorities will reassess residency policies for communities like the Iranians, particularly in light of the wartime attacks that have severely impacted the economy.

​Centuries of Migration

​Persian and Arab communities on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz have been deeply intertwined for centuries. In the 19th century, a ruling dynasty based in what is now the UAE even controlled parts of the coast that currently belong to Iran.

​Iranian migration to the modern-day UAE occurred in several distinct waves:

​ 19th Century: Merchants seeking trade opportunities arrived in Dubai.

​ 1920s: Devout Muslims fled the Shah's secularization policies, which included a ban on the hijab.

​Late 1970s: Large numbers of secular Iranians arrived to escape the Islamic Revolution.

​Some of the earliest Iranian immigrants were granted Emirati citizenship when the nation was founded in the early 1970s. Mira Al-Hussein, a research fellow at the Alwaleed Centre at the University of Edinburgh, notes that more than half of Emirati citizens trace their ancestry back to southern Iran.

​Other migrants who did not meet the criteria for citizenship continued to live in the UAE as Iranian nationals, residing for generations on work or property-based visas that require regular renewal.

​"There are a lot of political sensitivities tied to Persian origins," said Al-Hussein, herself an Emirati of Persian descent. "Families that have been settled in the UAE for a long time are proud of it, whereas others—especially those who arrived later—have changed their names out of fear of being perceived as having dual loyalties."

​A Community in Limbo

​These underlying tensions are now reaching a boiling point. Authorities have revoked the residency permits of many UAE-based Iranians who were abroad when the war escalated, leaving university students stranded in the U.S. and travelers trapped on family visits in Iran. A recent notice issued by Emirates Airlines confirmed that Iranian citizens are currently prohibited from entering or transiting through the UAE.

​The owner of a travel agency near Al Ustad Special Kebab, which previously advertised "Trips to Persia," said his business has completely dried up, noting that the government has increasingly rejected Iranian visa applications since the outbreak of the war.

​Signs of the crackdown are highly visible across the city:

​ Towheed Iranian Boys School: The parking lot sits deserted. Signage has been stripped from the building, leaving only a faint outline of the school's name. Dozens of school buses sit idle while UAE flags flutter on the roof.

​ Iranian Hospital: Entrances, including the emergency room, have been sealed shut. A security guard reported that authorities suddenly closed the facility a week ago, forcing him to turn away unaware doctors and nurses the following morning.

​Communication Blackouts: Calls to the hospital, the Iranian Club, and the Iranian Business Council go unanswered. Calls to the Salman Farsi and Towheed Iranian schools route directly to voicemails indicating a power outage.

​Saif Thabet, who moved to Dubai from the Iranian city of Gerash over two decades ago, said he will cancel a planned trip to Iran later this year. Thabet, who owns two grocery stores in Dubai, emphasized that his roots are firmly planted in the emirate. "Everyone here treats us with warmth," he said, noting his bank even called recently just to check on him. "My family is here, my business is here, and my life is here."

​Others are more fearful. One Iranian resident reported being detained and interrogated by police after an officer stopped him on the beach to check his ID. Many residents expressed a paralyzing dual fear: they worry about deportation if they criticize the UAE, but are equally terrified that the Islamic Republic will target their families back home if they denounce Iran.

​"The war will leave a long-lasting and permanent scar," remarked Mishaal Al Gergawi, an Emirati businessman and writer. "There will be skepticism toward any form of coexistence with the Iranian regime. Iran has lost a tolerant neighbor."