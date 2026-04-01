Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
5d

This is the ridiculous result of drumpf and his criminal regime. These people are ordinary citizens trying to live norma lives and this sh*t happens because of one demented "5 year old" that should know better but always has to cause chaos. He is going to continue to cause people to die unnecessarily.Thank you Wajeeh for explaining the problems of the regular people

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Eddie Spaghetti's avatar
Eddie Spaghetti
5d

I agree with previous comment, i wish all Americans were more interested in how people in the middle east are impacted by our wars. Your detailed articles are wonderful, thank you so much. I hope your family members in the war areas are able to stay safe.

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