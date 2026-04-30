Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
paul's avatar
paul
1h

Is it possible for the US to join this coalition and limit isreals expansion policy and give Gaza to the Palestinians as a Palestinian State

Why is the 1948 accord creating a Palenstiain State not in the best interest of all.

Has it been a consideration of the regions governments to share the oil reserves in the Golan Heights?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture