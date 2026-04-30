UAE Withdraws From OPEC Amid Escalating Regional Security Crisis and Deepening Saudi Rift
The United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal from OPEC during an emergency Gulf summit in Jeddah convened to address the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran. The departure delivers a significant blow to Saudi Arabia's de facto leadership of the oil alliance and formalizes a structural rift between the two Gulf powers.
Abu Dhabi asserts the decision is strictly rooted in energy policy, citing long-standing dissatisfaction with OPEC production quotas that restrict its ability to maximize and export its 4.85 million barrels-per-day capacity. The withdrawal escalates historical friction with Riyadh, which previously manifested in economic competition and divergent proxy support in Yemen and Sudan.
The ongoing regional conflict has accelerated the reshaping of Middle Eastern security partnerships and exposed stark divisions among Washington’s Gulf allies. Initial Arab unity following the February 28 US-Israeli strikes against Iran has fractured. The UAE, which sustained the heaviest Iranian retaliation involving over 2,500 incoming missiles and drones, has expressed severe dissatisfaction with the lack of unified support from regional allies.
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, publicly condemned the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab League during a conference in Dubai, characterizing their responses to Iranian aggression as weak. Despite high interception rates against the Iranian bombardment, the sustained attacks threaten the UAE’s strategic positioning as a secure commercial and tourism hub.
In response, Abu Dhabi is executing a bolder, unilateral foreign policy. The UAE is doubling down on its 2020 Abraham Accords trajectory, prioritizing its security dependence on the United States and Israel despite escalating regional anger over the concurrent Gaza war.
Saudi Arabia's strategic calculus is diverging sharply from the UAE's. While Riyadh shares Abu Dhabi's objective of degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, the Kingdom views an increasingly assertive Israel—following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks—as a deeply destabilizing force requiring containment.
Rather than integrating with the US-Israeli security axis, Saudi Arabia is actively coordinating with Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt to build an alternative regional framework designed to manage Iranian aggression and eventually integrate Tehran into a stable regional system. This strategic pivot is anchored by the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, formally signed in September 2025.
Intelligence Gaps & The Unknowns
Interception Veracity & Infrastructure Impact: Independent satellite telemetry and OSINT verification are required to confirm the true interception rates of the 2,500 Iranian projectiles. The extent of localized infrastructure degradation, logistical disruptions, and potential capital flight from Abu Dhabi and Dubai remains unquantified due to state-level information suppression.
Classified Defense Protocols: The specific operational annexes of the September 2025 Saudi-Pakistan defense pact are unverified. Intelligence is lacking on whether Islamabad has extended active nuclear deterrence guarantees to Riyadh in the event Iran escalates to unconventional or catastrophic infrastructure strikes.
Saudi-Iranian Back-Channel Diplomatic Concessions: The exact operational parameters of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing negotiations with Tehran remain undefined. It is unconfirmed what specific diplomatic or economic concessions Riyadh, operating through Pakistani and Turkish intermediaries, has offered Iran to ensure Saudi territory and Aramco facilities remain excluded from Iranian retaliatory targeting.
OPEC Market Dominance & Price War Trajectory: Economic models are incomplete regarding Saudi Arabia's planned response to the UAE flooding the open market. It is unknown if Riyadh will maintain current production cuts to stabilize prices or trigger a market share price war to penalize the UAE's defection.
Is it possible for the US to join this coalition and limit isreals expansion policy and give Gaza to the Palestinians as a Palestinian State
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