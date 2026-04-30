The United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal from OPEC during an emergency Gulf summit in Jeddah convened to address the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran. The departure delivers a significant blow to Saudi Arabia's de facto leadership of the oil alliance and formalizes a structural rift between the two Gulf powers.

Abu Dhabi asserts the decision is strictly rooted in energy policy, citing long-standing dissatisfaction with OPEC production quotas that restrict its ability to maximize and export its 4.85 million barrels-per-day capacity. The withdrawal escalates historical friction with Riyadh, which previously manifested in economic competition and divergent proxy support in Yemen and Sudan.

The ongoing regional conflict has accelerated the reshaping of Middle Eastern security partnerships and exposed stark divisions among Washington’s Gulf allies. Initial Arab unity following the February 28 US-Israeli strikes against Iran has fractured. The UAE, which sustained the heaviest Iranian retaliation involving over 2,500 incoming missiles and drones, has expressed severe dissatisfaction with the lack of unified support from regional allies.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, publicly condemned the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab League during a conference in Dubai, characterizing their responses to Iranian aggression as weak. Despite high interception rates against the Iranian bombardment, the sustained attacks threaten the UAE’s strategic positioning as a secure commercial and tourism hub.

In response, Abu Dhabi is executing a bolder, unilateral foreign policy. The UAE is doubling down on its 2020 Abraham Accords trajectory, prioritizing its security dependence on the United States and Israel despite escalating regional anger over the concurrent Gaza war.

Saudi Arabia's strategic calculus is diverging sharply from the UAE's. While Riyadh shares Abu Dhabi's objective of degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, the Kingdom views an increasingly assertive Israel—following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks—as a deeply destabilizing force requiring containment.

Rather than integrating with the US-Israeli security axis, Saudi Arabia is actively coordinating with Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt to build an alternative regional framework designed to manage Iranian aggression and eventually integrate Tehran into a stable regional system. This strategic pivot is anchored by the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, formally signed in September 2025.

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