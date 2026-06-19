Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Birgitta Jónsdóttir's avatar
Birgitta Jónsdóttir
4h

Your analytics are superb on just about every topic. Once I have some extra monies, you will be my first choice of paid subscription. Thank you for your sharp mind and big heart.

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Tammy S's avatar
Tammy S
3h

Brilliant indeed, Wajeeh 👏 👏 👏

Well done! I appreciate the wrap up especially. So much to ponder.

Or not. 💁

The mindfuckery of these times!

The best lies always contain elements of truth.

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