Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Mary's avatar
Mary
1h

Interesting..such a corrupt group of people!

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Emma's avatar
Emma
1h

I may be remembering incorrectly now, getting old, but I thought the guy connected to the vienna passport was also hooked into high end real estate in florida, at least a few years ago. I remember when that came out I was wondering if epstein had actually ever used the passport as I thought it odd that if they both travelled with the same name that wouldn't have triggered something.

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