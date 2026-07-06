Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
3h

In other words, given the inability for the D.A. ‘Fake Negotiators’, we’re frewed!

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Mark Segal's avatar
Mark Segal
3h

This morning I heard you and Malcolm predicting that open warfare would break out again by tomorrow night. I hope not to be proven wrong, but I don't believe that is going to happen. We will see. The reason is that both sides have too much to lose. I've heard all of Trump's threats but I suspect this is part of a softening-up exercise ahead of forthcoming talks, largely because the US has failed to deliver on its commitments under the MoU while Iran has been allowing ships through the SoH as long as they use the Multi-Pass route.

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