Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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US-IRAN WARCAST - DAY 47 - Live w/ Malcolm Nance, Jacob Kaarsbo, Wajeeh Lion

A recording from Wajeeh Lion and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance's live video
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Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance's avatar
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Wajeeh Lion, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance, and Jacob Kaarsbo
Apr 15, 2026
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