Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

US-IRAN WARCAST - Live w/Malcolm Nance, Jacob Kaarsbo, Wajeeh Lion

A recording from Wajeeh Lion and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance's live video
Wajeeh Lion's avatar
Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance's avatar
Wajeeh Lion and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance
Apr 09, 2026

Thank you Mark McInerney, Caro Henry, Mandy Ohman, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Shane Granger, and many others for tuning into my live video with Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Wajeeh Lion in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture