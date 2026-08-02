Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Carol Goff's avatar
Carol Goff
9h

They are ill prepared for what is coming from Iran. I don't believe Iran will back down but continue to escalate. Where is Trump getting his news? Not from Malcolm Nance, not for Mr Global or Wajeeh. We are not winning.

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imthatjenny's avatar
imthatjenny
9h

Welp, they wouldn't be surprised at Iran's escalation if they listened to Wajeeh!

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