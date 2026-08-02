President Donald Trump is seriously considering attacking energy targets inside Iran in the coming days. However, he has not yet issued final orders, a US official told Axios on Friday.

A new US bombing campaign against energy and infrastructure targets in Iran aims to pressure Tehran into accepting US terms in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Israeli forces may participate in these strikes for the first time in many weeks, and the escalation could likely provoke Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

CBS News and The Wall Street Journal were the first to report on the possibility of such strikes.

Trump hinted at the potential attack at the start of a Cabinet meeting on Friday, saying, "Well, we're going to hit them very hard, and at some point they'll say, 'We can't take it anymore.'" He added that the Iranians grow weaker as the US continues strikes, "and then their momentum gradually fades."

White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt told Axios, "As President Trump said during today's Cabinet meeting, the United States will prevail, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon during his presidency."

A U.S. official said the Iranians have been "extremely aggressive" in recent days, and some U.S. officials were stunned by Iran's willingness to escalate.

Tehran has carried out additional attacks against U.S. forces in the region, according to a U.S. official who declined to give further details, after Iran's surprise missile attack on a U.S. base in Jordan on Wednesday. Iran also targeted commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

Several days ago, Trump warned that any further attacks on ships would be met with U.S. strikes targeting power plants and bridges inside Iran, including in the capital, Tehran.

The Tasnim news agency, which is close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, quoted a senior security official as saying that a U.S. attack on Iranian infrastructure would be "madness."

The Iranian security official told Tasnim: "We have prepared a broad response plan that includes striking the vital infrastructure of the Zionist regime and American energy facilities in the region, and we are fully prepared to implement it."

Subscribe