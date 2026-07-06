Wajeeh Lion

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Barbara Stenross's avatar
Barbara Stenross
4h

Fascinating information. I was aware of the horrific ecological damage and water crisis. Poor farmers! Poor wildlife! But I had no idea about the extent of dissatisfaction with the theocracy. If I heard the poll data correctly, one in 6 of those surveyed identify as humanists, and a sizable percent as atheists. So much repression to keep the lid on a beautiful people.

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
4h

To someone like me, who lacks a detailed knowledge of the politics of Iran, this raises more questions than it answers. It is extremely disappointing to read of the regime's environmental missteps, especially when they do so well in predicting t's state of mind (such as it is.)

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