The strategic architecture of the Middle East was permanently altered in the first half of 2026 by the outbreak of the Iran War, its subsequent mediated de-escalation, and severe, escalating diplomatic fractures between the United States, Israel, and Turkey.

The U.S.-Israel-Turkey Strategic Triangle and the F-35 Dilemma

The geopolitical utility of Turkey and Israel to the United States has historically been evaluated through entirely different lenses. Turkey’s value is rooted in its geography and institutional placement. Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Turkey controls the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, provides a landbridge to the Middle East, and anchors NATO’s southeastern flank. Since 1950, when Prime Minister Adnan Menderes established relations with Israel to signal Turkey's Western alignment, Ankara has leveraged its geography to maximize its strategic value to Washington. Conversely, Israel’s value has been built on deep intelligence sharing, advanced technological synergy, and unwavering ideological alignment against Iranian hegemony.

In July 2026, during a NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump placed this historical paradigm under extreme stress. Trump publicly floated lifting standing sanctions on Turkey and authorizing the sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. In a bilateral meeting, Trump asserted that the U.S. has a "better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been in many ways much more loyal, than other countries."

This triggered an immediate and aggressive response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a CNN interview with Dana Bash, Netanyahu warned that giving Turkey F-35s "doesn't make Turkey a friendly country to the United States." He characterized Erdogan's regime as "infected with the Muslim Brotherhood," accused Ankara of funding Hamas, and highlighted Turkey's threats against Greece and its ongoing occupation of Cyprus. Netanyahu argued that arming Turkey with fifth-generation stealth technology would destroy the balance of power in the Middle East. The rhetoric between the two Mediterranean nations has since grown hostile, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calling Israel "the world’s problem" and "a burden that humanity can no longer bear," prompting Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to formally accuse Fidan of incitement to genocide.

When evaluating these two allies against key U.S. policy metrics, their comparative reliability inverts depending on Washington's immediate goals. Institutionally, the U.S. requires both for different theaters: Turkey is a core NATO member essential for containing Russian maritime power in the Black Sea, while Israel is a Non-NATO Major Ally deeply integrated into U.S. defense systems, vital for Middle East stability. However, ideologically, the two diverge sharply. Israel shares Western democratic structures, making its ideological congruence high. Turkey's ideological congruence is deteriorating rapidly due to increasing authoritarianism and Muslim Brotherhood alignment, raising the risk that U.S. defense technology could be used against American interests.

Regarding regional threats, Israel maintains a defensive, status quo posture focused on Iranian containment and border security. Turkey operates as an expansionist and revisionist power, maintaining active disputes with Greece, Cyprus, and Kurdish populations. Arming Turkey directly destabilizes the Eastern Mediterranean and alienates other reliable U.S. partners. Ultimately, while Israel is a highly reliable partner in intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism, Turkey is highly transactional, utilizing its geographic leverage to extract concessions while engaging with U.S. adversaries. Yet, Israel's reliability is currently complicated by protracted conflicts in Gaza, the West Bank, and southern Lebanon, which exact a heavy diplomatic toll on the United States in international forums like the United Nations.

The F-35 Prisoner's Dilemma

To decode the friction over the F-35 program, strategists use a "Prisoner's Dilemma" model—a game theory concept where decision-makers must choose between cooperation and defection based on the anticipated actions of others.

In this scenario, the United States wants to maintain NATO cohesion and contain Russia and China. Turkey wants regional hegemony and advanced military tech independent of Western dictates. Israel, acting as an outside constraint, must preserve its Qualitative Military Edge (QME) in Middle Eastern airspace.

If the U.S. chooses to withhold the F-35s, Turkey is heavily incentivized to defect by deepening ties with Russia or China, potentially buying alternative fighter systems or expanding its Russian S-400 air defense systems. This damages U.S. interests. Conversely, if the U.S. sells the F-35s, Turkey might temporarily align with NATO, but Washington pays a massive geopolitical price: alienating Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, while risking sensitive stealth technology falling into the hands of a government tied to Hamas.

The natural resting point—the "Nash Equilibrium"—of this dilemma is a sub-optimal outcome for everyone: the U.S. maintains a tense, transactional relationship with Turkey, keeping them out of the F-35 program while constantly managing Turkish threats to buy Russian or Chinese gear. President Trump’s public offer at the NATO summit was a calculated disruption meant to break this stalemate and force Turkish compliance on broader issues. Netanyahu’s aggressive media campaign was a direct counter-strategy, deliberately raising the domestic political cost among pro-Israel American voters so high that the Trump administration would be forced to abandon the sale.

Operation Epic Fury and Regional Conflagration

The current diplomatic crises stem directly from the morning of February 28, 2026, when the U.S. and Israeli Air Forces launched "Operation Epic Fury." Executed amidst ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations that began in April 2025, the massive military campaign signaled a catastrophic breakdown in diplomacy.

Guided by highly sensitive CIA locations intelligence, coalition forces executed a devastating decapitation strike against the Iranian leadership. Using 30 precision munitions and Sparrow Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles (ALBMs), they targeted a fortified compound in Tehran. The strike assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei alongside numerous high-ranking officials. Satellite imagery confirmed severe structural damage to the residence; Khamenei's body was recovered from the rubble, with intelligence sources sending photographic proof to Prime Minister Netanyahu shortly before midnight.

The assassination deeply polarized the Iranian public. State media declared 40 days of mourning and a seven-day public holiday, and massive pro-government crowds gathered at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad and Enqelab Square in Tehran. Conversely, segments of the civilian population poured into the streets in open celebration in cities including Isfahan, Karaj, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Sanandaj, Shiraz, and Izeh. In Dehloran, citizens toppled a statue of the deceased leader. State security forces rapidly deployed, opening fire on the celebrants to suppress a broader uprising.

To prevent a power vacuum, the Iranian government established an Interim Leadership Council the next day. Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, operated as de facto leader to guide the state through the immediate crisis, before Mojtaba Khamenei eventually succeeded his father as Supreme Leader. To deliberately delay this formal succession, Israeli strikes on March 3, 2026, destroyed the building where Iran's Assembly of Experts was scheduled to convene.

Horizontal Escalation

The decapitation strike triggered an immediate, theater-wide escalation. Iran mobilized its "Axis of Resistance," firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of weaponized drones at Israel, U.S. bases, and Gulf infrastructure. Two days after the assassination, Lebanese Hezbollah entered the conflict, launching heavy rockets into northern Israel and igniting the 2026 Lebanon War. The conflict rapidly drew in Yemen's Houthis, Iraq's Amal Movement, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait actively engaged in hostilities following Iranian strikes on their territory, conducting retaliatory operations and skirmishing with Iraqi militias.

The human and infrastructural costs were catastrophic, displacing over one-sixth of Lebanon's population and triggering a global fuel crisis as shipping routes were compromised. The coalition also faced severe international backlash after an errant strike hit a girls' school east of Bandar Abbas, killing approximately 170 civilians.

The documented casualties confirm the immense scale of the violence. United States forces sustained 16 military personnel and one defense contractor killed, with another 548 military and five contractors wounded. Israel suffered 40 military personnel, one contractor, and 28 civilians killed, alongside a staggering 9,161 total wounded (which includes 1,382 military personnel). Arab state allies also absorbed losses: Saudi Arabia reported three civilians killed and 23 wounded; the UAE reported two military personnel and 11 civilians killed, with 227 total wounded; and Kuwait saw four military and seven civilians killed, with 78 military and 104 civilians wounded.

On the opposing side, state and non-state actors took heavy losses. U.S. and Israeli estimates place Iranian state military fatalities at over 6,000, while the human rights organization HRANA estimates 3,636 total killed and 26,500 wounded. Within the Axis of Resistance, over 1,000 Hezbollah combatants were killed, and the Iraqi PMF suffered 80 combatants killed and 270 wounded.

The Game of Chicken

The climax of the war can be modeled through a "Game of Chicken"—a scenario where two actors speed toward a head-on collision, and mutual destruction is guaranteed if neither yields.

On April 13, 2026, the U.S. and Israel imposed a total naval blockade on all shipping entering or departing Iranian ports, aiming to strangle the economy. Iran responded by threatening to permanently and kinetically close the Strait of Hormuz, effectively holding 20% of the global oil supply hostage and ensuring a global economic depression.

Despite the damage to its infrastructure and the loss of its Supreme Leader, the Iranian state maintained enough cohesion to credibly threaten unacceptable costs to the global economy. Recognizing that unrestricted regional war and economic collapse were unsustainable, the Trump administration—initially pushing for regime change and the total destruction of Iran's nuclear infrastructure—recognized the limits of military power. Prioritizing global energy stability, Washington chose to "swerve."

The Islamabad Peace Process

The diplomatic off-ramp was brokered by the Government of Pakistan during the Islamabad Peace Talks held at the Serena Hotel on April 11 and 12, 2026. Supported by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, the negotiations marked the first direct, high-level engagement between the U.S. and Iran since 1979.

The 300-member U.S. delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The 70-member Iranian team was led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Pakistan's mediating team featured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Over 21 hours and three rounds (one indirect, two direct), the initial talks failed over disagreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program. This failure directly prompted President Trump to impose the April 13 naval blockade.

However, the immense pressure of the ensuing standoff forced a breakthrough. On June 12, Prime Minister Sharif announced an agreed text. On June 17, 2026, the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran" was formally signed. President Trump executed the document remotely during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following the G7 summit, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed in Tehran.

The Islamabad Memorandum contains four primary strategic provisions. First, a cessation of hostilities, mandating the immediate and permanent termination of military operations across all fronts, including the Lebanon theater; this forces both sides to halt kinetic strikes, theoretically suspending Hezbollah operations. Second, a formal 60-day extension of the ceasefire to allow for the negotiation of permanent terms, effectively deferring the most contentious issues. Third, maritime access provisions require the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping and the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade; controversially, Iran signaled its intent to charge transit "tolls" for services in exchange for the U.S. ending its economic strangulation. Finally, the agreement mandates massive economic relief, establishing a $300 billion fund for Iran, releasing frozen assets, and providing broad sanctions relief to stabilize the Iranian state in exchange for commencing nuclear negotiations.

The Stag Hunt

The MoU exposed a severe divergence between U.S. and Israeli objectives, best understood through the "Stag Hunt" theory. In this model, two hunters must choose whether to cooperate for a massive, shared prize (the stag) or defect for a smaller, individual prize (the hare).

The shared "Stag" was the total elimination of the Iranian nuclear threat and the dismantling of Hezbollah and the Axis of Resistance. The U.S. "Hare" was a rapid end to hostilities to secure global energy markets and hand President Trump a massive diplomatic victory just before the July 4th American 250th anniversary and the upcoming midterm elections. The Israeli "Hare" was the unilateral, unrestrained use of military force to secure its borders, regardless of global economic fallout.

President Trump opted for the Hare. The 14-point Islamabad MoU secured his diplomatic win but explicitly deferred negotiations on Iran's ballistic missile program and proxy militias, leaving Israel highly vulnerable.

Prime Minister Netanyahu vehemently opposed the deal, stating publicly, "deal or no deal, I certainly will not let Iran have nuclear weapons." Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed, calling the MoU terms a product of "failed Israeli leadership." This strategic disconnect created profound friction. Speaking to Axios, Trump criticized Netanyahu's refusal to scale back operations in Lebanon, reportedly labeling the Israeli leader "crazy" and "ungrateful." Humiliating Netanyahu further, Trump stated that the Prime Minister "knows who the boss is," demanding subservience to American security directives.

Domestic Polarization and Electoral Signaling

The traditional bipartisan consensus supporting Israel in U.S. politics has fractured, exacerbated by the 2026 war and Netanyahu's overt engagement in domestic American politics. This behavior is explained by "Signaling Theory," where politicians use foreign policy stances to signal their ideological purity to domestic voters, prioritizing political survival over alliance management.

The election of Zohran Mamdani as the 112th Mayor of New York City (assuming office on January 1, 2026) highlights the leftward shift in urban politics. Born in Kampala, Uganda, to academics Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral primary. As a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member and the city's first Muslim and Asian-American mayor, his platform focused on wealth redistribution and housing reform.

During a speech commemorating America's 250th anniversary, Mamdani argued that classical liberalism and American exceptionalism mean "nothing is fixed into place." He stated he cannot support "any state that privileges one religion over the other."

Netanyahu used his high-profile CNN interview to attack the Mayor directly, calling Mamdani's stance "ridiculous" and "absurd." Netanyahu argued that while Israel is an "imperfect democracy," it is "100 times better than these dictatorships and these horrible, horrible tyrannies that Mamdani and his supporters support." This exchange is a classic "Costly Signal": Netanyahu signals strength to his right-wing base by humiliating a prominent U.S. progressive, while Mamdani validates the DSA's critical stance on Israel. The result is the deepening alienation of the Democratic Party's progressive wing from Israel.

More alarming for the alliance is Netanyahu’s attack on Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI). Running in a highly contested 2026 U.S. Senate primary against progressive Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Stevens represents the mainstream, centrist Democratic wing and is heavily funded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Raised in a secular Christian household, Stevens undertook a profound religious journey, converting to Judaism (taking the Hebrew name Selilah), celebrating Sukkot, and planning a Bat Mitzvah for her daughter.

Despite her deep Jewish ties and AIPAC backing, Stevens offered a measured critique, arguing Netanyahu's actions make American Jews less safe amid rising global antisemitism. Netanyahu attacked her on national television, claiming "she can’t stand up for the truth" and accusing her of "trying to probably excuse antisemitism."

By publicly attacking an AIPAC-endorsed Jewish convert over a legitimate policy critique, Netanyahu actively alienated the centrist Democrats. The underlying theory suggests Netanyahu has abandoned bipartisan consensus entirely, placing all his leverage on the Republican Party and President Trump. However, as Trump's pursuit of the Islamabad MoU and demands for subservience show, this strategy leaves Israel exposed to the transactional whims of the U.S. executive branch.

The West Bank Shadow Conflict

While global attention focused on Iran and Lebanon, a severe shadow conflict escalated in the occupied West Bank. Quantitative data integrated with human rights reporting reveals a state-enabled campaign of demographic engineering and land appropriation.

Data compiled by the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din reveals that the 2026 Iran War provided cover for a massive surge in extremist settler violence. In just the first 30 days of the conflict (overlapping with the March and April Passover holiday), 305 separate incidents of settler violence were documented. This violence was not random; it occurred across 139 different Palestinian villages and towns, demonstrating wide-scale organizational coordination rather than isolated friction. The tactics used included the systematic uprooting of olive trees in Sha'ab al Butum, the destruction of vital water infrastructure, physical assaults on herders using sticks and stones, armed home invasions, and the firing of live ammunition in the presence of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, as witnessed in Qaryut. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have labeled this violence a state-sanctioned ethnic cleansing campaign aimed at forcing the displacement of Bedouin and herding communities in Area C, specifically in villages like Zanuta and Masafer Yatta.

This violence operates alongside bureaucratic mechanisms. Approximately 41,000 dunams (roughly 10,000 acres) of privately titled Palestinian land were frozen and declared "state land." The legal reality in the West Bank facilitates this: settlers are subject to Israeli civil law, while Palestinians live under military law. Consequently, there is a staggering 94% impunity rate for police-recorded cases of settler violence over a 20-year period, meaning the vast majority of perpetrators never face trial. B'Tselem reports corroborate this, stating IDF personnel systematically fail to protect Palestinians and frequently provide armed escorts for the perpetrators.

Strategically, this unchecked expansion and state-backed violence are highly counterproductive for Israel. It alienates essential European allies, provides diplomatic ammunition to adversaries at the UN Security Council, and forces U.S. diplomats to expend finite political capital defending West Bank policies rather than focusing on the primary threat from Tehran.

Geopolitical Retaliation: The Armenian Genocide Resolution

On June 28, 2026, the Israeli Cabinet unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. Sa'ar called it a "moral and historical duty," claiming it was "never too late to do the right thing" and explicitly denying it was retaliation for President Erdogan's hostile rhetoric.

However, signaling theory reveals this as highly calculated geopolitical retaliation. In the Israeli system, a Cabinet resolution has no binding legal force, is easily reversible, and does not constitute formal state recognition—which requires a binding vote in the Knesset. Since 1989, recognition bills (often championed by the left-wing Meretz party) have routinely been blocked by the Foreign Ministry—including during past Netanyahu administrations—to preserve ties with Turkey. A planned June 2018 Knesset vote was canceled entirely for this reason.

By passing a publicized Cabinet resolution but avoiding a Knesset vote, the government executed a "Costless Signal." It signals extreme diplomatic displeasure to Turkey regarding Erdogan's hosting of Hamas and pursuit of F-35s without causing a total diplomatic rupture. It appeases angry domestic Israeli voters cheaply. Crucially, it protects Israel's relationship with Azerbaijan. Between 2016 and 2020, Israel supplied roughly 69% of Azerbaijan's total arms imports, weapons heavily used against Armenia. A binding Knesset vote would jeopardize this lucrative, highly strategic defense and energy pipeline in the Caucasus.

Gap Analysis: Blind Spots and Unknowns

This intelligence assessment identifies several critical gaps in available data.

Known Unknowns:

The Islamabad Memorandum Secret Annexes: While the 14-point framework (including the $300 billion fund and 60-day ceasefire) is public, the specific technical verification mechanisms for monitoring Iran's nuclear program remain opaque. Furthermore, classified annexes likely dictate the operational reality of the Strait of Hormuz, specifically regarding Iran's intent to charge commercial shipping tolls.

Turkish F-35 Integration: President Trump signaled a willingness to sell the F-35s, but the bureaucratic and congressional hurdles are immense. It is unknown if the Department of Defense has initiated contingency plans for training Turkish pilots or established protocols to safeguard stealth technology from Russian intelligence networks operating alongside Turkey's S-400 systems.

Iranian Succession Dynamics: Following Ali Khamenei's death and Larijani's transitional rule, Mojtaba Khamenei took power. However, the internal factional warfare within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Assembly of Experts remains a blind spot. Mojtaba's actual degree of control over military hardliners will dictate Iran's compliance with the MoU.

Contradictory Evidence:

Efficacy of the Islamabad Talks: Initial reports state the April 11-12 talks failed completely, leading directly to the April 13 naval blockade. Yet, a final MoU was signed swiftly on June 17. The exact diplomatic levers or economic pain thresholds breached between mid-April and mid-June to force compliance remain undocumented, obscuring the true leverage held by mediators Pakistan and Qatar.

Representative Haley Stevens’ Biography: Conflicting top-line data identifies her simply as a "Jewish Democrat," while deeper narratives detail a secular Christian upbringing and formal conversion. This highlights the danger of relying on top-line political rhetoric for intelligence analysis, necessitating deeper verification.

Unknown Unknowns: