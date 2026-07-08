Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Bill Wilson's avatar
Bill Wilson
1h

Damn,Waj - this is comprehensive & straight-up...

I am informed...

As I continue to point out to well-meaning young people who really want to help out and even go on these sailboat attempts to help Gaza, " it's complicated"

The keys to all these conflicts is usually one undemocratic focal point: Putin; Trump; Netanyahu; The IRGC; HAMAS; Hezbollah; Ertogan; various mullahs & fundamentalist "settlers," Houthis, etc... it's complicated...

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LadyHistorian's avatar
LadyHistorian
2h

Call it genocide, for by UN definition, that is what Israel is engaged in. They Should know better than most the longterm effects that will plague Israelis and Jews by association for generations. They must be called out for the extraordinary death toll, withholding aid and water, and covetously occupying territory beyond their own legal boundaries. That international law must apply to EverymanEverywhere or it is no good at all. Which way is it to be, God only knows, but His adjudication will be the final one.

My father was a Liberator, so I was raised to be sympathetic to the people victimized by genocide, but the standards of international law need be applied universally. That’s not anti-Semitism, so do not even go there. That’s speaking uncomfortable truths, which is what Thucydides requires of historians.

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