KHARTOUM — The tactical reliance of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on Iranian military hardware and entrenched Islamist militias has triggered a recalibration of US and allied policy in the Horn of Africa. As General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan utilizes remnants of Omar al-Bashir’s former regime to counter the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates are aggressively moving to neutralize Tehran’s expanding footprint and the resurgence of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood.

Iranian Infiltration and Tactical Realities

Following the outbreak of hostilities between the SAF and RSF in 2023, Iran re-established its operational presence in Sudan, ending an eight-year hiatus dominated by Saudi influence. Tehran initiated supply lines delivering ammunition and Mohajer-6 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the SAF.

On the ground, Burhan’s counter-offensives—most notably the campaign to recapture sectors of Khartoum—have depended heavily on the Al-Baraa Ibn Malik Battalion. Formally integrated into the SAF command structure, this elite combat unit fields approximately 20,000 fighters and maintains direct ideological and operational links to the Muslim Brotherhood. According to the US Treasury Department, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has actively provided weapons and training to the battalion.

Burhan’s Command Dilemma

Burhan faces a paralyzing command dilemma. He requires the combat efficacy of the Islamist battalions to sustain front-line operations against the RSF, yet he must project an image of institutional moderation to secure international legitimacy and retain backing from Riyadh and Cairo.

"He has not yet built an alternative to them," notes Suliman Baldo, a conflict resolution analyst. "He occasionally engages in the theatrical purging of Islamist officers, but he cannot truly get rid of them."

Military intelligence sources confirm that the SAF remains a deeply politicized institution. The officer corps is still dominated by cadres recruited strictly for their loyalty to the Muslim Brotherhood during Bashir's three-decade autocracy. Any genuine attempt by Burhan to dismantle this infrastructure risks an immediate internal revolt.

Washington Breaks Sanctions Parity

Driven by Red Sea security imperatives and intelligence lobbying from Abu Dhabi, Washington decisively altered its diplomatic posture in March. Breaking its precedent of issuing symmetrical sanctions against both the SAF and the RSF, the US designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a "global terrorist organization." The US Treasury subsequently sanctioned the Al-Baraa Ibn Malik Battalion, accusing the transnational Sunni network of operating as an Iranian proxy to obstruct ceasefires and perpetuate the civil war.

This designation followed a public declaration of support for Tehran by Anagi Abdullah, a prominent SAF-allied Islamist commander. While Burhan briefly detained Abdullah to appease Saudi allies following Iranian strikes on Gulf targets, the underlying operational alliance remains intact.

The RSF and the UAE Proxy Factor

While US policy increasingly targets the SAF's Islamist wing, the RSF—accused by Washington and the UN of executing systemic genocide, mass killings, and weaponized sexual violence in Darfur—remains a dominant battlefield force. The UAE serves as the primary sponsor for the RSF, though Abu Dhabi issues blanket denials regarding its involvement.

Figures aligned with the SAF argue the anti-Islamist narrative is a strategic diversion. Amgad Fareid Eltayeb, Burhan's advisor for foreign relations, rejects the characterization of the war as a binary conflict between secular and religious forces. He points to the presence of high-ranking Bashir-era Islamists within the RSF command, such as former Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel Rahman.

"When they say they are fighting political Islam, this is an attempt by the UAE and those standing alongside them to obscure the reality of the atrocities they have committed... and to legitimize a fascist militia," Eltayeb stated.

Civilian Attrition

For the Sudanese civilian population, the geopolitical maneuvering translates into an escalating war of attrition. Neither the SAF nor the RSF possesses the tactical capacity to achieve an outright military victory.

The entrenched presence of Bashir-era Islamists and Iranian hardware within the SAF raises the probability of a return to authoritarianism, while the RSF's documented campaign of mass terror disqualifies it as a legitimate governing entity for large segments of the population.

Former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok summarized the systemic failure of the current security architecture: "Do we choose between one evil and another? Can we tolerate those who used to behead people more than those who burned people because of their identity?"