Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mitraraheb's avatar
mitraraheb
2h

The iranians are doing exactly what the us is trying to do to the Iranians.

However, the impact on basee is even worse, because the water salutation plants effect not only kuwait, but the american which is not prepared for sych a loss.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture