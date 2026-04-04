Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Emma's avatar
Emma
2dEdited

in 91 we also went in on lies. It gets exhausting either way. On average people in this country are good, or rather they want to be good, they just have bad facts fed to them; guess not that different from other publics in that regard.

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Pat B's avatar
Pat B
2d

Trump and his family and the tech bros will no longer be able to grift off the Gulf.

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