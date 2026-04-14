​RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is actively lobbying the United States to lift its newly implemented blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and return to the negotiating table, Arab officials tell the Wall Street Journal. Riyadh fears that President Trump’s move to choke off the strait will push Tehran into a dangerous escalation, potentially disrupting other vital global shipping routes.

​While the U.S. blockade aims to maximize pressure on Iran’s already battered economy, Saudi officials have explicitly warned Washington that Iran could retaliate by closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This critical Red Sea chokepoint currently serves as the primary lifeline for Saudi Arabia's remaining oil exports.

​The Red Sea Vulnerability

​Saudi Arabia’s pushback highlights the severe risks and geopolitical limitations facing U.S. efforts to forcibly open the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier in the conflict, Iran essentially closed Hormuz by attacking commercial vessels, slashing global oil exports by approximately 13 million barrels per day and sending futures soaring past $100 a barrel.

​To bypass the Hormuz bottleneck, Saudi Arabia successfully restored its exports to pre-war levels of roughly 7 million barrels per day by pumping crude oil across the desert to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. However, this strategic workaround would be entirely neutralized if the Red Sea exit is also compromised.

​"This would be a way for Iran to escalate again," said Erik Meyersson, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB. "It’s as if they are saying: 'If you restrict our oil exports, we will disrupt your Yanbu terminal exports.'"

​The Houthi Proxy Threat

​Arab officials indicate that Tehran is heavily pressuring its Houthi allies in Yemen to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Houthis control a long stretch of the Yemeni coastline adjacent to the strait and have a proven track record of severely disrupting maritime traffic.

​Before the outbreak of the war in Gaza, 9.3 million barrels of oil and petroleum products passed through Bab el-Mandeb daily—a figure that plummeted by half following a wave of Houthi attacks on passing ships.

​ Saudi Pledges vs. Reality: Saudi energy officials told the WSJ that Riyadh has secured pledges from the Houthis not to attack Saudi territory or its vessels. However, the Kingdom warned the U.S. that the situation is highly volatile and the Houthis could adopt a more aggressive posture—including imposing transit fees on ships—if pushed by Iran.

​Iranian Rhetoric: Ali Akbar Velayati, a foreign policy advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, stated on April 5 that Iran views Bab el-Mandeb "exactly as it views Hormuz." He warned that if the White House repeats its "stupid mistakes," global energy and trade flows could be disrupted with "one signal."

​Adam Baron, a Yemen expert and fellow at the New America think tank, noted, "If Iran wants to close Bab el-Mandeb, the Houthis are the obvious partner to do so, and their response to the Gaza conflict proves they have the capability."

​U.S. Blockade and Military Tensions

​The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports went into effect on Monday, following a weekend of failed negotiations and threats of bombardment from President Trump.

​"President Trump has made clear his desire for the Strait of Hormuz to be fully open to facilitate the free flow of energy," said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly. "The administration is in constant contact with our Gulf allies, and the President is helping them by ensuring Iran cannot blackmail the United States or any other nation."

​The U.S. has a history of heavy military engagement with the Houthis. Last year, Trump deployed two aircraft carriers, B-2 bombers, F-35 squadrons, and guided-missile destroyers to counter the Yemeni group in a 53-day bombing campaign. During that conflict, the Houthis nearly shot down two F-16s, downed six Reaper drones, and launched a missile attack that forced the USS Harry S. Truman into a sharp evasive maneuver, resulting in an F/A-18 falling into the Red Sea.

​A Push for Diplomacy

​Despite the publicly hardline stances from both Washington and Tehran, regional officials confirm that the warring parties are actively engaging with mediators.

​Gulf states are deeply opposed to a scenario where the war ends with Iran retaining control over the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, several nations, led by Saudi Arabia, are heavily pressuring the U.S. to resolve the crisis diplomatically. Sources indicate that both the U.S. and Iran remain open to talks if sufficient flexibility is demonstrated behind closed doors.

​In the meantime, the threat of military spillover remains high. On Monday, Iran’s armed forces issued a blunt warning via state media: "If the security of Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be safe."