Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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gerry's avatar
gerry
1h

Not going happen if the so called U.S. "dream team" is still involved.

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Michael Matson's avatar
Michael Matson
29m

The U.S. should be opening the Strait, not closing it. The branding is way off.

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