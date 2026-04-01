Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Dr.David's avatar
Dr.David
5d

Could the potus address tonight be an announcement that a ground invasion has begun with help from some GCC members? He usually makes announcements after something has already started.

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
5d

The UAE is already doomed. I guess its sheiks have decided to send their minions into one last, glorious charge before they move to the French Riviera or somewhere.

After this war ends, the only way anyone will invest in the UAE is if they are guaranteed Iranian protection of their investment. All Iran has to do in order to accomplish that is to keep the pressure on.

The wealthy of the world will remove their money, and the oppressed people and imported foreign slaves in those countries will overthrow their old British and American-backed regimes and replace them with governments far friendlier to Iran.

Lol. Machiavelli must be positively green with envy at the thought of Iran's strategic advantages.

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