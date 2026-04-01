​ Executive Summary

The United Arab Emirates is preparing to assist the United States and other allies in forcibly reopening the Strait of Hormuz. According to Arab officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, this unprecedented move would make the UAE the first Gulf state to actively engage as a combatant following recent Iranian attacks.

​ A Radical Shift in Strategic Vision

​Historically, the UAE has sought to avoid defining itself as a combatant. Its commercial hub, Dubai, long served as a financial conduit for the Iranian regime, and Emirati diplomats previously mediated between Washington and Tehran.

​However, Gulf officials note a dramatic shift since the war's outbreak on February 28. Previously viewed as a difficult but politically rational neighbor, Iran is now perceived as a regime fighting for its survival and willing to choke the global economy. By targeting civilian infrastructure like hotels and airports in Dubai, Iran has shattered the UAE’s image as an "oasis of peace," severely impacting its aviation, tourism, and real estate sectors.

​In response, the UAE has implemented strict financial and social crackdowns. Recent government mandates have resulted in the closure of the Iranian Hospital and Iranian Club in Dubai, while an internal Emirates airline memo confirms that Iranian citizens are now barred from entering or transiting through the country.

​ Diplomatic Push and Strategic Proposals

​The UAE's new strategy aligns with President Donald Trump's demand that allies shoulder more of the war's burden. To legitimize military intervention, the UAE is aggressively pursuing international support:

​ UN Security Council Resolution: Bahrain—a close U.S. ally hosting the Fifth Fleet—is sponsoring a draft resolution to authorize military action, with a vote expected on Thursday.

​ Global Coalition Building: Emirati diplomats are urging military powers across Europe and Asia to join a U.S.-led coalition to secure the waterway.

​Island Occupation Proposal: Arab sources report the UAE has proposed that the U.S. occupy strategic islands in the strait, including Abu Musa, which is claimed by the UAE but has been under Iranian control for a half-century.

​Even if the UN resolution is vetoed by Russia or China, officials state the UAE remains prepared to join the war effort.

​ Escalating Retaliation and Threats

​Iran has retaliated with heavy bombardments, launching an estimated 2,500 missiles and drones at the UAE to date—more than it has fired at any other nation, including Israel. In a recent sharp escalation, Iran launched roughly 50 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones in a single day. Tehran has explicitly warned it will destroy the critical civilian infrastructure of any Gulf state that supports operations against its territory, singling out the UAE.

​Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are increasingly turning against the Iranian regime, hoping the conflict will weaken or topple it, though they have not yet committed their own military forces.

​ Challenges in Securing the Strait

​Opening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy and food supplies, presents immense tactical challenges. Iran insists on maintaining permanent oversight of the strait, including a transit fee system. Gulf states fear diplomatic negotiations will grant Tehran official control over the waterway, preferring to neutralize the threat militarily.

​However, military analysts warn that securing the 100-mile strait would require extensive control over the surrounding shorelines, potentially necessitating ground troops.

​"I don't think we can [secure it]," said Rep. Adam Smith, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee. "All Iran needs is the ability to keep the strait under threat—one drone, one mine, or a small suicide boat."

​ Expert Perspectives and UAE Capabilities

​Despite the risks, pro-military Gulf states believe removing a hostile power from a critical maritime corridor is worth the cost.

​ Elizabeth Dent (Washington Institute/ex-Pentagon): Warned that regional states risk heavy infrastructure damage and strained future relations if they enter the war, particularly if President Trump declares victory before the strait is fully reopened or Iran's drone and missile capabilities are crippled.

​ Bilal Saab (Chatham House/ex-Pentagon): Noted that the UAE's participation signals strong Arab backing for the campaign and significantly expands operational options for reopening the strait.

​Grant Rumley (Washington Institute): Highlighted the UAE's geographic advantage, noting it allows for the coordinated deployment of assets to protect shipping and target Iranian sites.

​UAE Military Assets: The UAE offers significant logistical and combat advantages. Its deepwater port in Jebel Ali and bases near the strait's entrance provide ideal staging grounds for U.S.-led operations. Additionally, the UAE possesses a capable air force (including U.S.-made F-16s with combat experience in Iraq), surveillance drones, and a stockpile of short-range missiles and bombs that could help offset U.S. and Israeli shortages.