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US-IRAN WARCAST - Day 39 - Live w/Malcolm Nance, Jacob Kaarsbo, Waijeeh Lion
A recording from Wajeeh Lion and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance's live video
7 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
,
Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance
, and
Jacob Kaarsbo
152
1
34
1:23:18
The "Islamabad Accord": Inside the Desperate Push for a US-Iran Ceasefire
The world is currently watching a high-wire diplomatic act play out as regional mediators scramble to halt the escalating war between the United…
10 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
61
6
14
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Vision Collides with Financial Reality and Regional Conflict
Vast construction sites across Riyadh project images of a gleaming future for Saudi Arabia.
10 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
46
5
15
Decoding the Strait of Hormuz Crisis: An OSINT and Game Theory Analysis
This article provides an in-depth analysis of Bilawal Sidhu video.
12 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
58
1
20
The 2026 US-Israel-Iran War: GCC Strategic Vulnerabilities, Economic Ruptures, and the Reordering of Middle Eastern Security
An Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Game Theory Analysis
12 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
29
1
10
Shifting Sands: The High-Stakes Geopolitics and Economic Warfare of Saudi-Egyptian Relations (2025–2026)
The geopolitical, economic, and security relationship between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has undergone a profound…
12 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
30
1
12
The Fracturing of the Transatlantic Consensus: Strategic, Logistical, and Geopolitical Implications of the 2026 Iran War
The initiation of Operation Epic Fury by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026, will be remembered as a watershed moment in contemporary…
18 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
67
3
32
A Historic Rescue: How a Downed U.S. Pilot Was Recovered Deep Inside Iran
(Adapted from the Wall Street Journal)
19 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
71
2
23
Trump Leaves Ground Troop Option Open as Tuesday Deadline Looms Over Iran
President Donald Trump is keeping all military options on the table, including the deployment of U.S.
21 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
76
19
The Mediation Vacuum: Strategic Stalemate in the US-Iran-Israel Conflict
Turned into Geopolitical Analysis
22 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
68
3
25
Smoke and Mirrors: How a CIA Deception Paved the Way for a Daring Rescue in Iran
A joint U.S.
23 hrs ago
•
Wajeeh Lion
118
12
36
Exclusive: Trump Details U.S. Fears of an Iranian Trap During Rescue of Downed F-15 Crew
President Donald Trump revealed to Axios that U.S.
Apr 5
•
Wajeeh Lion
98
5
33
© 2026 Wajeeh Lion
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