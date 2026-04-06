Wajeeh Lion

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US-IRAN WARCAST - Day 39 - Live w/Malcolm Nance, Jacob Kaarsbo, Waijeeh Lion
A recording from Wajeeh Lion and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance's live video
  Wajeeh LionBlack Man Spy - Malcolm Nance, and Jacob Kaarsbo
1:23:18
The "Islamabad Accord": Inside the Desperate Push for a US-Iran Ceasefire
​The world is currently watching a high-wire diplomatic act play out as regional mediators scramble to halt the escalating war between the United…
  Wajeeh Lion
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Vision Collides with Financial Reality and Regional Conflict
​Vast construction sites across Riyadh project images of a gleaming future for Saudi Arabia.
  Wajeeh Lion
Decoding the Strait of Hormuz Crisis: An OSINT and Game Theory Analysis
This article provides an in-depth analysis of Bilawal Sidhu video.
  Wajeeh Lion
The 2026 US-Israel-Iran War: GCC Strategic Vulnerabilities, Economic Ruptures, and the Reordering of Middle Eastern Security
​An Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Game Theory Analysis
  Wajeeh Lion
Shifting Sands: The High-Stakes Geopolitics and Economic Warfare of Saudi-Egyptian Relations (2025–2026)
​The geopolitical, economic, and security relationship between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has undergone a profound…
  Wajeeh Lion
The Fracturing of the Transatlantic Consensus: Strategic, Logistical, and Geopolitical Implications of the 2026 Iran War
​The initiation of Operation Epic Fury by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026, will be remembered as a watershed moment in contemporary…
  Wajeeh Lion
A Historic Rescue: How a Downed U.S. Pilot Was Recovered Deep Inside Iran
(Adapted from the Wall Street Journal)
  Wajeeh Lion
Trump Leaves Ground Troop Option Open as Tuesday Deadline Looms Over Iran
​President Donald Trump is keeping all military options on the table, including the deployment of U.S.
  Wajeeh Lion
The Mediation Vacuum: Strategic Stalemate in the US-Iran-Israel Conflict
Turned into Geopolitical Analysis
  Wajeeh Lion
Smoke and Mirrors: How a CIA Deception Paved the Way for a Daring Rescue in Iran
​A joint U.S.
  Wajeeh Lion
Exclusive: Trump Details U.S. Fears of an Iranian Trap During Rescue of Downed F-15 Crew
​President Donald Trump revealed to Axios that U.S.
  Wajeeh Lion
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